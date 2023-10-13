iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $133,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 103,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 75,811 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,793.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWN stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.