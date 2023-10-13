Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 106,949 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,949 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,775,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,765,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,538,000 after acquiring an additional 513,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,784,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after buying an additional 291,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

