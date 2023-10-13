WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $448,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.