Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,009 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $668.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

