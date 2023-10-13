PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

