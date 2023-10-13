IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

OXY opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

