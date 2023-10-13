Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,432 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

