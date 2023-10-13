Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $97,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

