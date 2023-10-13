Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.05-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~$13.4-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

DAL stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

