EA Series Trust Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $486.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

