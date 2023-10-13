Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+20% yr/yr to ~$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.04 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 guidance to 1.05-1.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.4 %

DAL opened at $35.12 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

