CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Argus cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

