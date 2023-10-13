Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.86.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

