5,920 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 84,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DAL opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

About Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

