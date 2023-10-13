J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $111.43 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

