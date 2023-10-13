CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,057,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,198,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,430,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $169.93 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

