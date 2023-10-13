Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.52.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.21. The company had a trading volume of 119,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,109,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

