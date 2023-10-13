Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.88. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 1,737,610 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HL. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.52.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 14.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

