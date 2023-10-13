Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

