Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 104,317 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 10,484.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 531,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 245,183 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $19,332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 34.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 218,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAUG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $37.81. 31,245 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.