Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 410,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

