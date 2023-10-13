Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Cut by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

SYY opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

