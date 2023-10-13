Barrett & Company Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.5 %

IRM stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.