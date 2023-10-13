Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

