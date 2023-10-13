WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.70. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

