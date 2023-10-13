Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 305.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

AVB opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average is $180.39. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVB

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.