Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Cohu Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.