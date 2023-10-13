Barrett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Clorox Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $119.51 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

