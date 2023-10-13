Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after buying an additional 751,501 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 167,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,348. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.