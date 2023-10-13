Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 48,124 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 68,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 54,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 265,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 517,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.