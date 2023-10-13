Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

