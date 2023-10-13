Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 26.53% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

