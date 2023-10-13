Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 236 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.36. 82,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,191. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.