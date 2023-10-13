Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,184,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,772,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,045,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,834,000 after buying an additional 154,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after buying an additional 349,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

