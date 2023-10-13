Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 374,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,999. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

