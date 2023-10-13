Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.30. 9,295,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,457,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.