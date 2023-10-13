Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,342. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.45 and its 200 day moving average is $351.61.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

