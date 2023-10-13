Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 17.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ArcBest from $134.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

