New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,902 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $43,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $260.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.57 and its 200 day moving average is $280.98. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.41 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

