Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

