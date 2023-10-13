Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

Biogen Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $260.99 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.41 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.57 and a 200-day moving average of $280.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.