New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.39 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,584 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $44,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

