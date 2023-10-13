Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.12. 132,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.