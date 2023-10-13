Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,328,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 898,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

