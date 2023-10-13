Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 858 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 686,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,031. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.30 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.