Waycross Investment Management Co Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Waycross Investment Management Co lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,195 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. 44,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0483 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

