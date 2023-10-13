iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $179.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.52. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $177.12 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

