10,861 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. 11,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,665. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

