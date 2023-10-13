Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $353.52. The stock had a trading volume of 182,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,408. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

