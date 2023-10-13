Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.3% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 99,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. 204,479 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $958.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.